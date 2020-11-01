Railway Pension Investments Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $105,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

NASDAQ COST opened at $357.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $384.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

