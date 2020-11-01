Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 95,900 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,090 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.10% of QUALCOMM worth $129,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 380.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,716 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,075 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 216.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $143,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $88,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $123.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.26. The company has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $132.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,795 shares of company stock worth $4,946,452 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

