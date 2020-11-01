Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 500 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Cummins worth $32,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cummins by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,575,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,508,000 after purchasing an additional 745,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,099,000 after purchasing an additional 615,357 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Cummins by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 553,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,984,000 after purchasing an additional 482,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,748,000 after purchasing an additional 392,253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,760,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $219.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $231.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.10.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

