Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 3,200 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 1.4% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $133,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,108,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,416,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095,867 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,998,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,374,000 after acquiring an additional 81,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $175,961.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 483,278 shares of company stock worth $38,680,084. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.