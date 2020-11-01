Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 1,100 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.09% of Target worth $67,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 141.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 250.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,789 shares of company stock worth $24,124,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $152.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $167.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.00 and its 200-day moving average is $132.09.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

