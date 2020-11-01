Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Carrier Global worth $24,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $33.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Stephens started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

