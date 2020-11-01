Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,203 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.22% of Best Buy worth $62,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,922.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 67,211 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Best Buy by 72.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,545 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Best Buy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 94.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 460.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 594,669 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $51,897,000 after buying an additional 488,597 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.09.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $111.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.24. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $123.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.