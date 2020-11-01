Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,594,447 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.6% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.09% of Oracle worth $154,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $168.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.77. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

