Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 43,900 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX stock opened at $208.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $194.20 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.14.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.