Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 33,500 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $34,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,427,000 after purchasing an additional 454,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 121.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,356,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,756,000 after purchasing an additional 185,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $378.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.00 and its 200-day moving average is $388.10. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $265.01 and a one year high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $441.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.86.

In related news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.65, for a total transaction of $470,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $334,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,417. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

