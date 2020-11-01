Qumu Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) – Research analysts at Colliers Secur. increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Qumu in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Colliers Secur. analyst S. Frankel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20).

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 73.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%.

QUMU has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qumu from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $4.55 on Friday. Qumu has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Qumu during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qumu during the third quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

