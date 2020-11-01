Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

OTCMKTS QMCO opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. Quantum has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 38,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $216,548.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $65,991.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,000 shares of company stock valued at $933,666. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 92.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 290,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 171.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 83,320 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

