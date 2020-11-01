Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%.

VNDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

Shares of VNDA opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $584.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $73,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $43,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,194.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $41,106.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

