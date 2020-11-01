Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.39.

NYSE:MA opened at $288.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.77. The company has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,771 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,739,858,000 after buying an additional 97,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,560,705,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Mastercard by 146.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after buying an additional 2,614,737 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,212,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,245,640,000 after buying an additional 62,317 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.