Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Masco Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Masco in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Shares of MAS opened at $53.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Masco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,691,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Masco by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after buying an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

