Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of FNB opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 455.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

