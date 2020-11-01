Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Lifted by B. Riley

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Century Communities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.58.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCS. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.88.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $3,606,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,802.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $113,743.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Century Communities by 1,111.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

