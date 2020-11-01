Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Decreased by Analyst

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centene’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNC. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.18.

NYSE CNC opened at $59.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.91. Centene has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Centene by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Centene by 45.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Centene by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,366,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,627 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Centene by 1,386.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,456,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Centene by 18.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,728,000 after purchasing an additional 441,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $2,216,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,390 shares of company stock worth $5,016,380. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.