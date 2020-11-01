Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Raised by Analyst

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Atlantica Yield in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Yield’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AY. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atlantica Yield in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

Atlantica Yield stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 184.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Atlantica Yield has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $255.34 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the first quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlantica Yield by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Atlantica Yield by 83.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Yield by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.