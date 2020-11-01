Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Anthem in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $281.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.40.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $272.80 on Friday. Anthem has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Anthem by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after buying an additional 477,208 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Anthem by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 824,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,843,000 after buying an additional 417,300 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Anthem by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 557,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,720,000 after buying an additional 396,348 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1,340,985.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 281,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 281,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

