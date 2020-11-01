Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Shares of WYND stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $96,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 6.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 16.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 77,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.