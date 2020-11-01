Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Concho Resources Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%.

Several other research firms have also commented on CXO. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

CXO stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 726.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

