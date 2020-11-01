Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Issued By Oppenheimer

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

TXRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.39.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,702,000 after buying an additional 2,683,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,648,000 after acquiring an additional 57,471 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 38.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,769,000 after acquiring an additional 471,698 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,047,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,068,000 after purchasing an additional 285,426 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 111.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,492,000 after purchasing an additional 535,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $270,604.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,550 shares of company stock worth $13,698,985 over the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

