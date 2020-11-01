Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Issued By SVB Leerink

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for DexCom in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.10.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $319.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom has a 52-week low of $150.41 and a 52-week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.35, for a total value of $2,088,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $115,108.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,296 shares of company stock worth $25,002,811. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in DexCom by 43.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

