Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Chegg, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Chegg in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. William Blair also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. Chegg’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHGG. Citigroup raised Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.73.

Shares of CHGG opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.20, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 8.20. Chegg has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $89.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.61.

In other news, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $733,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,996.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $2,369,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,565,575.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,584 shares of company stock worth $7,530,774 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $1,237,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 9,969.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,001,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

