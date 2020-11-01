Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 189.97%.

APAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

