Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) Issued By National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

L has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

L opened at C$66.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.15. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$59.01 and a 12 month high of C$77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$68.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$68.84.

In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.52, for a total value of C$147,316.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,239.20.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.