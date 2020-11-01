Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Hits Market Cap of $617,405.47 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be bought for $3.87 or 0.00028349 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $617,405.47 and $19.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,545 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

