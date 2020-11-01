Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Hits Market Cap of $617,405.47 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be bought for $3.87 or 0.00028349 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $617,405.47 and $19.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007328 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001746 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00081036 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00206045 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00030348 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.83 or 0.01200201 BTC.
- InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- IZE (IZE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003136 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000563 BTC.
About Q DAO Governance token v1.0
Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading
Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
