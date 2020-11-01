Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) versus Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) and Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Essential Utilities and Pure Cycle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Utilities $889.69 million 11.35 $224.54 million $1.47 28.03 Pure Cycle $20.36 million 10.31 $4.81 million N/A N/A

Essential Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Cycle.

Volatility & Risk

Essential Utilities has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Cycle has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Essential Utilities and Pure Cycle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Utilities 0 0 0 0 N/A Pure Cycle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Essential Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Pure Cycle shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Essential Utilities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Pure Cycle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Utilities and Pure Cycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Utilities 25.15% 8.83% 3.36% Pure Cycle 32.75% 4.19% 3.78%

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party. It serves approximately 3 million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Aqua America, Inc. and changed its name to Essential Utilities, Inc. in February 2020. Essential Utilities, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned mixed-use community; and oil and gas leasing business. It serves domestic, commercial, and industrial customers in the Denver metropolitan region. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Watkins, Colorado.

