PUMA SE/ADR’s (PUMSY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PUMSY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. PUMA SE/ADR presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get PUMA SE/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $8.97 on Thursday. PUMA SE/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PUMA SE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PUMA SE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.