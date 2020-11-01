Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $67.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Prudential Financial continues to benefit from solid asset-based businesses, improved margins in Group Insurance business and international operations. High performing asset management business and deeper reach in the pension risk transfer market are catalysts for long-term growth. The company’s strategic initiatives have also strengthened its existing capabilities. Its shares have underperformed the industry in a year. Nevertheless, its policy of returning value to shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments bodes well. However, exposure to low interest rates and products like annuities and universal life yielding minimum return bothers. Prudential expects third-quarter earnings of $2.63 per share and net investment income is projected to decline by $15 million. Also, escalating costs and high debt level remain concerns.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.36.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of -103.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 346.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 217,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 168,879 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

