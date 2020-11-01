Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PLX opened at $3.27 on Friday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

