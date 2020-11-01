Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Prospect Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.13.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $6.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $145.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 2,747.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

