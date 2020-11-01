Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Sells $612,925.92 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 22,896 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $612,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 72,768 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $2,009,124.48.

On Thursday, October 15th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 52,545 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $1,469,683.65.

On Monday, October 12th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 155,139 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $4,454,040.69.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 109,861 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $3,095,882.98.

On Friday, October 2nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 105,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $3,022,950.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 82,388 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $2,347,234.12.

On Thursday, September 24th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 150,600 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $4,099,332.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 113,498 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $2,916,898.60.

On Friday, September 18th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 168,514 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $4,524,600.90.

On Monday, September 14th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 10,287 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $276,720.30.

PGNY opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -21.19.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 163.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 678,054 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Progyny by 21.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,512,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,665,000 after purchasing an additional 617,246 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth about $15,109,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth approximately $8,953,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

