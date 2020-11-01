Principal Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.85 Per Share (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.44.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.1% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 391.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 621.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 71.3% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

