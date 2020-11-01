PRGX Global, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PRGX Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. PRGX Global had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 5.16%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PRGX. B. Riley lifted their price target on PRGX Global from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised PRGX Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PRGX Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of PRGX opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. PRGX Global has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $128.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 134,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PRGX Global during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PRGX Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 370.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 29,179 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.