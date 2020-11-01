Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) vs. Eagle Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:EFBI) Financial Contrast

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) and Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.6% of Premier Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Eagle Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Premier Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Eagle Financial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Eagle Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Premier Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Premier Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Premier Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Premier Financial and Eagle Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Premier Financial and Eagle Financial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial $186.04 million 3.61 $49.37 million $2.53 7.11 Eagle Financial Bancorp $8.18 million 3.01 $660,000.00 N/A N/A

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial and Eagle Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial 12.93% 9.31% 1.24% Eagle Financial Bancorp 12.84% 4.19% 0.82%

Risk and Volatility

Premier Financial has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Premier Financial beats Eagle Financial Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, equipment loans, working capital lines of credit, agricultural loans, construction loans, SBA/USDA loans, and letters of credit; remote deposit, cash management, merchant, government banking, lockbox, ACH and check positive pay, and wire transfer services; investment products; and Internet and mobile banking services. It operates through 78 branches, 12 loan offices, and 2 wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Pennsylvania; and insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

Eagle Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eagle Savings Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and land loans, construction loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit, as well as commercial business loans, multi-family real estate loans, and other consumer loans. It provides its services in Hamilton, Butler, Warren, and Clermont counties in Ohio; Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana. The company operates through its two branches located in Cincinnati, Ohio. Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

