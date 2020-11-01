Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) CFO Buys $273,150.00 in Stock

Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,766.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paul D. Nungester, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Paul D. Nungester, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of Premier Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $225,240.00.

NYSE PFC opened at $17.99 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

