Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Trading Down 8.1%

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) was down 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 549,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,679,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 278.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.96%.

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

