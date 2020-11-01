PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion and a PE ratio of 33.55. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PPD will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPD news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 10,732,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $335,705,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill Pellegrino sold 5,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $189,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,495 shares in the company, valued at $189,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,812,385 shares of company stock valued at $338,411,007.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPD. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PPD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPD by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,217,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,622,000 after buying an additional 821,681 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PPD by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,556,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,725,000 after buying an additional 740,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $12,796,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPD by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 794,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 554,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.