PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Trading Down 0.3%

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $25.92. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55.

About PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHTCF)

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

