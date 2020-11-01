Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) Trading Up 0.3%

Plastiques du Val de Loire SA (EPA:PVL)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €3.23 ($3.80) and last traded at €3.07 ($3.61). Approximately 54,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €3.06 ($3.59).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €3.82.

About Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL)

Plastiques du Val de Loire produces and sells plastic materials in Europe. It offers interior equipment for motor vehicles, such as cockpits, decoration, and mechanisms; external aspect parts; front-end modules; seat parts; lighting and signaling parts; and engine compartment parts. The company also manufactures plastic products for use in consumer electronics, electricity/lighting, security/energy, cosmetic/perfume, garden, and recreation/motorcycles markets.

