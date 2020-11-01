Plains GP (PAGP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. On average, analysts expect Plains GP to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGP. Raymond James reduced their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

