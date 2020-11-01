Pivot Token (PVT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $174,665.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. Pivot Token has a market cap of $927,269.22 and $174,665.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00081036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00206045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00030348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.83 or 0.01200201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000187 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000563 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.