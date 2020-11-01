Piper Sandler Weighs in on CONMED Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) – Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CONMED in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNMD. BidaskClub raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of CNMD opened at $77.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $271,145.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,944.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $360,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CONMED by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in CONMED by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

