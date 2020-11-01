Piper Sandler Weighs in on Capital City Bank Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCBG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of CCBG opened at $21.31 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $357.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 16.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 88,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 40.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

