Piper Sandler Trims Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Target Price to $107.00

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $128.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.56.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $91.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.85 and its 200 day moving average is $77.86. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $111.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $263,650.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,056.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $5,550,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $12,064,743. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

