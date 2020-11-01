Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $14.97 on Friday. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $327.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 574.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 224,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

