Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of RBB Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RBB. Stephens started coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $64,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 413,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,305,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 277,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

