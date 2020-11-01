Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Trustmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $35.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Trustmark by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

